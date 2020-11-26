Jimmy Fallon and The Roots kicked off the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this morning, and since then, more musical figures and entities have made their mark on the event.

There was an emphasis on Broadway shows this year and the cast of Hamilton participated in the festivities with a performance. Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted about the presence of Hamilton and other Broadway shows (like Ain’t Too Proud, Jagged Little Pill, and Mean Girls), writing, “It’s Hamilton’s 1st time performing at the Parade. Grateful to be among the shows performing, including @AintTooProud, @jaggedmusical, @MeanGirlsBway. Live theater is waiting on the other side of all this. The ghost lights are still on. Grateful for YOU. Have a happy safe day.”

This is INCREDIBLE. They started in front of the theater, and then on “there’s nothing like summer in the city” they switched to 34th street in front of Macy’s. GENIUS. Also, the boards that say “history is happening”. AHHHH! #Hamilton #MacysThanksgivingParade pic.twitter.com/ZowGA1aPpi — Libby Champs (@LibbyChamps) November 26, 2020

Before Broadway's temporary closure, @JaggedMusical was one of the hottest shows on the strip. Here to perform the signature hit "You Learn" is the show's incredible cast! #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/rUNg1aZ0ZJ — Macy's (@Macys) November 26, 2020

Back again this year to grace us with another smooth, soulful performance, the cast of @AintTooProud. pic.twitter.com/mcTYMTy6vQ — Macy's (@Macys) November 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Bebe Rexha also performed her new Doja Cat collaboration, “Baby, I’m Jealous,” which she and Doja recently performed at the AMAs.

BEBE REXHA PROMOTING #CONFETTI AT THE THANKSGIVING PARADE !!! REXHARS & MIXERS UNITE #MacysThanksgivingparade pic.twitter.com/Nii3Wnn0hC — oxygen (@beberexhanation) November 26, 2020

Beyond all that, CNCO, Ally Brooke, Brett Young, Sofia Carson, and AJR also made appearances during the parade.

Jump behind your splash guards because here's @KalahariResorts Splashing Safari Adventure. Also making a splash? @AJRBrothers in their first #MacysParade appearance! pic.twitter.com/cENgiGIYbe — Macy's (@Macys) November 26, 2020

Given the restrictions the pandemic imposes, the parade was different this year that it has been in recent years. There wasn’t a crowd there and everything took place within a one-block radius. A lot of the parade was also pre-taped over the course of three days, and the number of participants was cut by about 88 percent this year, so there were far fewer people than the usual 8,000 or so.

