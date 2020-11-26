Getty Image
The ‘Hamilton’ Cast, Bebe Rexha, And Others Performed At The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots kicked off the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this morning, and since then, more musical figures and entities have made their mark on the event.

There was an emphasis on Broadway shows this year and the cast of Hamilton participated in the festivities with a performance. Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted about the presence of Hamilton and other Broadway shows (like Ain’t Too Proud, Jagged Little Pill, and Mean Girls), writing, “It’s Hamilton’s 1st time performing at the Parade. Grateful to be among the shows performing, including @AintTooProud, @jaggedmusical, @MeanGirlsBway. Live theater is waiting on the other side of all this. The ghost lights are still on. Grateful for YOU. Have a happy safe day.”

Meanwhile, Bebe Rexha also performed her new Doja Cat collaboration, “Baby, I’m Jealous,” which she and Doja recently performed at the AMAs.

Beyond all that, CNCO, Ally Brooke, Brett Young, Sofia Carson, and AJR also made appearances during the parade.

Given the restrictions the pandemic imposes, the parade was different this year that it has been in recent years. There wasn’t a crowd there and everything took place within a one-block radius. A lot of the parade was also pre-taped over the course of three days, and the number of participants was cut by about 88 percent this year, so there were far fewer people than the usual 8,000 or so.

Watch some clips from the parade above.

