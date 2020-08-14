The latest iteration of the popular Madden NFL video game series is coming out later this month and to hype football fans up, the franchise released the gritty gridiron soundtrack for Madden NFL 21 today. Some of the highlights include “Cut ‘Em In,” Anderson .Paak’s boisterous collaboration with Rick Ross, Denzel Curry and Yungblud’s “Lemonade” (not to be confused with the Don Toliver, Gunna, and Nav track of the same title) and Earthgang’s “Powered Up,” which you can check out above.

The soundtrack is a blend of tracks from vets like Big KRIT (“Kickoff”), Smino (“Backstage Pass” with Monte Booker & The Drums), and .Paak alongside a showcase of intriguing newcomers and emerging stars like HDBeenDope (“Top”), Jack Harlow (“Automatic”), Jucee Froot (“Champion”), and Nimic Revenue (“Win Again”). A number of the names on the list should be familiar to anyone who follows Uproxx’s Best New Hip-Hop Albums preview column, as most have been featured at some point in the past year, earning their way to prime placement on what’s sure to be one of the best-selling video games of the year.

Listen to the Madden NFL 21 soundtrack below. The game is out 8/28 via EA.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.