Smino And JID Trade Dizzying Rhymes Over The Kenny Beats-Produced ‘Baguetti’

After the song leaked earlier in the year, Smino and JID have finally shared their Kenny Beats-produced collaboration “Baguetti.” Along with Buddy and Guapdad 4000, the two rappers are members of a loose collective known as Zoink Gang, which sprouted as a side effect of its members participation in Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III sessions in Atlanta. The drop has fans on Twitter speculating that a Zoink Gang album is coming soon, as the crew apparently has enough tracks recorded for one.

First, though, there are a number of side projects for the “Baguetti” rappers on the way. JID is one of the members of Spillage Village, which is promising their own full-length sometime this year. They released their “End Of Daze” video earlier this month, while JID used an Instagram Live session to preview his own music, presumably for a followup to 2018’s DiCaprio 2.

Meanwhile, Smino is also up for a new album after saying that it was “done” in February of this year. He’s also about two years removed from his last release, Noir, as well as billed on the Ghetto Sage album with Noname and Saba that has been teased since last year. With so many projects in the works, one can only hope that the various obstacles blocking all these releases — namely, a nasty virus that’s been going around because some people won’t wear facemasks — can be cleared, so that Spillage Village, Ghetto Sage, and Zoink Gang can all see the light of day.

Listen to Smino, JID, and Kenny Beats’ “Baguetti” above.