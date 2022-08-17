The latest installment of EA Sports’ mega-popular football video game franchise, Madden NFL 23, is just a couple days away from its August 19 release. The game has also turned into a music event in recent years, as the soundtrack has become a venue for premiering new music. Indeed, that’s the case again this year, as EA has announced this year’s soundtrack features a good handful of songs making their debut in the game.

Hits for Days 🎧 🔥 The #Madden23 Soundtrack pic.twitter.com/l7TMlcwDMi — Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) August 16, 2022

The 39-song tracklist features 14 previously unreleased songs, including “Run It Up” by Bas, “Extra Credit” by Big K.R.I.T., “The Best (TUA Remix)” by Erica Banks, and “Get Some Money’ by Killer Mike. A couple of the new songs — Money Man, Babyface Ray, and Key Glock’s “No Limit” featuring Bleu, and Cordae and Hit-Boy’s “Checkmate” — will only be made available after the game’s launch.

On top of the soundtrack, Hit-Boy also created “33 exclusive beats for the game’s cinematics.” Beyond the new material, the Madden 23 soundtrack will also include familiar favorites from Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Tyler The Creator, and plenty of others.

Check out the full list of songs on the Madden 23 soundtrack below.

Aha Gazelle — “Tear It Down”

Bas — “Run It Up” *

Benny The Butcher — “Remember Me”

Big K.R.I.T. — “Extra Credit” *

Blackway, Aeph, Koko — “Impossible”

Boslen — “Levels”

Cam Wallace — “Energy!”

Charmaine — “Logic (Lucky Charm Freestyle)”

Coast Contra — “505”

Cordae — “Sinister” Feat. Lil Wayne

Cypress Hill — “Hit Em'”

Doechii — “Crazy”

Dreamville with Bas — “Lifestyle” Feat. A$AP Ferg

Earthgang — “Ghetto “Gods

Erica Banks — “The Best (TUA Remix)” *

Gizzle — “One Shot” Feat. BRE-Z *

IMRSQD — “Run It Up”

Joey Badass — “The Rev3nge”

Kendrick Lamar — “N95”

Killer Mike — “Get Some Money” *

King Green — “Cold” *

Kwesi Arthur — “Winning” Feat. Vic Mensa

Lord Afrixana — “Touchdown” *

Malachiii — “Hold Me”

Malachiii — “How To Be A Star” *

Marqus Clae — “Are You Ready” *

Nas — “Meet Joe Black”

Nigo — “Come On, Let’s Go” Feat. Tyler The Creator

OnCue — “Any Given Sunday”

Pap Chanel — “No Biggie” *

Pusha T — “Scrape It Off” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver

Risqkae — “The Intro” Feat. Rti$ *

Robert Glasper — “Black Superhero” Feat. Killer Mike, BJ The Chicago Kid, and Big K.R.I.T.

Simon Said. and Jazzfeezy — “You Gotta Choose” Feat. Steve Samson *

Snoop Dogg — “Conflicted” Feat. Nas

Symba — “Go Get It” *

Symba — “Put Me In The Game” *

Trev Rich and Wallis Lane — “Whole Team” *

Ty Dolla Sign — “Champions” Feat. Wiz Khalifa

Money Man, Babyface Ray, and Key Glock — “No Limit” Feat. Bleu *^

Cordae and Hit-Boy — “Checkmate” *^

* exclusives and debuts

^ additional tracks with the start of the NFL season

