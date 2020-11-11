MadeInTYO’s latest video from his new album Never Forgotten gets super literal with its concept, dropping him on Luna’s surface to perform half the video while borrowing influences from Japanese pop culture in the other. The video’s first half is an Akira-inspired cyberpunk fantasy with TYO speeding through a futuristic cityscape on a sleek motorcycle and rapping while surrounded by iconic images like Takashi Murakami’s smiling flowers. The second half puts TYO on the moon, where he raps with Earth in the background.

MadeInTYO made his return to the spotlight earlier this year after a two-year hiatus in the wake of his 2018 album Sincerely, Tokyo. While he made appearances in 2019 with ASAP Ferg on “Wam” and Chance The Rapper and DaBaby on “Hot Shower,” in 2020, he got back to work in earnest. First he appeared with Ferg once again on “Move Ya Hips” featuring Nicki Minaj, then he reunited with Chance on “BET Uncut,” which also featured Smino. His efforts culminated in the release of his second album, Never Forgotten, which released on October 30 and featured appearances from Cam’ron, Chynna, J Balvin, Toro Y Moi, Wiz Khalifa, and Young Nudy.

Watch the “To The Moon/Throw It Back” video above.

Never Forgotten is out now on Private Club. Get it here.