Nigerian singer Majeeed displays the type of vulnerability that shows the true range of afrobeats. For three years, Majeeed worked on his craft and showed his elevating vulnerability through a collection of singles he released dating back to 2020. “Time,” released in 2021, showcased his textured vocals over savory production carried by a mesmerizing violin. The following year, “Yawa No Dey End” showed how Majeeed would fair over more flavorful or vibrant production and he cruised through the record as well as its eventual remix with Joeboy.

The best example to date of everything that Majeeed brings to the table is his debut project Cheers To Life. The 8-track effort leans into the afropop sound, but even that isn’t enough to fully capture the project’s true sonic landscape. “Waka Jeje” alongside Bnxn is an amapiano-inspired track that combines the lively production the genre is known for with Majeeed’s cool, calm, and collected demeanor. “Gbese” with Tiwa Savage takes amapiano to more spirited levels while the “Cheers To Life” and the Lojay-assisted “Cry (Shayo)” wade into afro house waters.

Majeeed’s wide-encompassing talents made him perfect to curate the theme song for the AFCON 2024 tournament with his song, “Let’s Do It Again.” With the Nigerian Super Eagles just a game away from winning the tournament, it seems like Majeeed’s record is providing the necessary boost for himself and his home country.

With plans to continue his streak of success still in motion, Majeeed took a moment to answer our Uproxx Music 20 questions. Discover his inspirations, tastes, future goals, and more through his responses below.

What is your earliest memory of music?

My earliest memory of music has to be when my mum constantly played old Yoruba records by great artists like Baba Ara and Tope Alabi.

Who inspired you to take music seriously?

The person who made me take music seriously is Wizkid.

Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play?

I don’t play any instruments but I’d love to learn how to play the violin.

What was your first job?

My first job was as a salesboy.

What is your most prized possession?

My most prized possession is my voice.

What is your biggest fear?

My biggest fear is losing the ones I love.

Who is on your afrobeats Mt. Rushmore?

The person definitely on my Afrobeat Mt. Rushmore is Wizkid.

You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held.

The artists I’d love to perform with at my music festival would be Wizkid, Rihanna, Harry Styles, Post Malone, and Rema, and I’d love to perform with these great artists at the 02 Arena.