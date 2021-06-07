Over the weekend, a report from British tabloid The Sun sparked rumors that Mariah Carey had split with Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation management after an “explosive meeting which did not go well at all.” The Sun reported that a source said that Carey is working on a new album and was seeking other management. However, Mariah herself shut down the rumor on Twitter this morning, quoting her longtime business partner Jay-Z and sharing a clip from their 1999 collaboration “Heartbreaker” to remind followers just how deep the roots of their partnership run.

“The only ‘explosive’ situation I’d ever ‘get into’ with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song ‘Heartbreaker!!'” she wrote. “To the people who make up these lies I say ‘Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****”!'” The final quote of her missive comes, of course, from Jay-Z’s 2001 Blueprint single “Izzo (H.O.V.A.),” on which Jay addressed naysayers and detractors: “He who does not feel me / Is not real to me, therefore he doesn’t exist / So poof – vamoose, son of a b*tch!”

Clearly, Mariah Carey has similar feelings toward The Sun and its unnamed source. It wasn’t the first time the longstanding pop-R&B icon used her social platforms to clear up misunderstandings. In May, she jokingly teased a Baltimore rapper who sampled her 2005 hit “Shake It Off,” but eventually revealed she had allowed the use of the sample after Questlove got in touch. Meanwhile, Jay-Z is said to be expanding Roc Nation’s already extensive list of services to include television and film production sometime in near future.