No One’s Buying The NFL’s Reason For Cancelling Maroon 5’s Pre-Super Bowl Press Conference

01.29.19 10 mins ago

Getty Image

Maroon 5 is still scheduled to perform the Super Bowl halftime show despite a growing flurry of discussion about the group’s decision to participate given the league’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick. But getting the group to talk about the performance before they’re on stage on Sunday doesn’t seem likely.

The NFL abruptly cancelled the band’s pre-Super Bowl press conference on Tuesday night. With media already in Atlanta to cover the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams’ own media day on Monday, anyone hoping to ask Adam Levine a question about systemic police brutality against people of color will be out of luck.

The NFL said in a statement that “the artists will let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday.” The league also said it will use its own media platforms to help give fans an inside look into the performance. But the decision to cancel the press conference is almost certainly because of Kaepernick and a number of prominent voices in the music community, as Maroon 5 has seen growing criticism for their decision to perform at the halftime show. The band reportedly had a hard time finding people to join them during the event, as some cited Colin Kaepernick’s treatment by the league and owners as a big reason they passed. Many believe that Kaepernick has been blackballed by the league for his decision to protest police brutality against people of color.

TOPICS#Super Bowl
TAGSmaroon 5SUPER BOWLsuper bowl 53Travis Scott

