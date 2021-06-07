Megan Thee Stallion Teases Her Comeback Single ‘Thot Sh*t’

Megan Thee Stallion‘s been on a break but it looks like she’s coming back just in time for the return of Hot Girl Summer. After posting a tweet proclaiming her alter ego “Tina Snow is back” yesterday, the Houston Hottie followed up today with the pre-save link to her first post-Good News single, “Thot Sh*t,” which arrives this Friday, June 11.

THOT SHIT 6/11 PRESAVE IT NOW HOTTIES 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/hfBdd4xbzo pic.twitter.com/hoJu58DNNC — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 7, 2021

Meg spent the last two months on a social media hiatus, calling it a “period of regeneration” in a tweet announcing the break. “Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next,” the announcement read. “In her absence; mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach. Meg herself followed up, adding, “I’ll be back when it’s time.”

It seems that she used the time off to recalibrate. Although she’s become a chart-topping superstar since the release of her Tina Snow mixtape in 2018, some fans have grumbled that EPs like Fever and her debut album Good News, although spawning a number of hits, haven’t had the same energy as her breakout tape. Hopefully, by returning to the alter ego that first endeared her to fans, she can get back on the right track.

Meanwhile, despite her time spent “away,” there’s still been plenty of Stallion news, as she appeared in DJ Khaled’s “I Did It” video, led the 2021 BET Awards nominations, and landed a number of festival roster spots, including Governor’s Ball in New York, Bottlerock in California’s Napa Valley, and Barcelona’s Primavera Sound.

