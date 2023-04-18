Los Angeles underground rapper Maxo makes his UPROXX Sessions debut with a performance of his song “Face Of Stone,” which appears on his February album Even God Has A Sense of Humor.

The song, produced by Detroit beatmaker Karreim Riggins, finds Maxo reflecting on the emotional damage that often lies behind the stoic “faces of stone” of his peers and the dissolution of a friendship he can see through the change in demeanor from warm to cold. “I see the stone in your stare, you often escaping your feelings,” he rhymes. “Lost, claiming you healing / Often you bitin’ your fingers, tossin’ at night when you sleepin’ / Why ain’t you speaking what your heart think?”

Maxo — who is not to be confused with the similarly-named Maxo Kream — has released two albums through Def Jam. The first, Lil Big Man, dropped in 2019. While the low-key rapper hasn’t yet risen to the heights of collaborators like Earl Sweatshirt and Navy Blue, he’s begun to distinguish himself as a distinctive voice in the rap world that fans should definitely pay attention to.

Watch Maxo’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Face Of Stone” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.