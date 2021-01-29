Generally speaking, a lot of rap music often touches on a group of recurring topics. One of those is the acquisition and possession of wealth, and on that front, Meek Mill has established some serious goals. On Twitter today, he declared that he wants his value to balloon up to $100 million dollars, and he thinks he knows when that target will be hit.

Mill tweeted today, “Ima touch a 100m by summer 2022!” He then added, “Minimum,” alongside a diamond emoji.

Ima touch a 100m by summer 2022! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 29, 2021

$100 million is obviously a big number, but it’s not clear how close or far Mill is to that figure right now. Sites like Celebrity Net Worth say Mill’s net worth is $20 million, although it’s not clear what data that claim is based on. In 2019, meanwhile, Forbes claimed Mill was one of 2019’s highest-paid rappers with earnings of $21 million. Mill seemed to think that number wasn’t quite accurate, though, as he tweeted in response, “The Forbes got our accounts f*cked up lol ….”

Whatever the case may be, Mill has about 18 months to reach his goal. If the possibility of touring returns in the near future, that could be helpful (although he got back on stage recently and people weren’t happy about it).

