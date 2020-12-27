It appears that Meek Mill wants his next business endeavor to be in the tech world, as he sent out a message on Twitter calling for help in developing a “music platform” that he, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and 21 Savage hope to launch next year.

The Dream Chasers rapper expressed his desires for a new platform in a pair of tweets, writing in the first one, “Me lil baby Durkio tryna get somebody in Silicon Valley to build us our own music platform we can be majority owner in.” He added, “We will pay!! We need top Silicon Valley steppers please!”

In a second tweet, he added that 21 Savage expressed interest in joining the new venture saying, “21 gone link in too we need some app options we looking for the best platform builders!!!! Tryna get started 2021.”

Me lil baby Durkio tryna get somebody in Silicon Valley to build us our own music platform we can be majority owner in! We will pay!! We need top Silicon Valley steppers please! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 26, 2020

21 gone link in too we need some app options we looking for the best platform builders!!!! Tryna get started 2021 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 26, 2020

The exact reason for Meek’s desire to launch a new music platform is unknown and so are the details of his plan. It appears the Philly rapper would like to launch a new digital service provider to rival the likes of Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, and others. In fact, Meek’s tweet comes just a few days after news broke that Tidal was reportedly in talks to be purchased by Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey.

Whether the two are connected is unknown, but if the new platform becomes a reality, it would not be the first time Meek had a hand in launching something. Nearly two years ago, he teamed up with Jay-Z, Michael Rubin, and others to create the REFORM Alliance, an organization aimed at correcting issues within the criminal justice system.

