Meek Mill Says His New Album Could Come Before The End Of The Year

The year is nearing an end, but Meek Mill might have one final project up his sleeve. The rapper answered fan questions on Twitter Thursday and teased his new project, saying his new record might come before 2019 is over.

The rapper answered many questions during the Twitter session, one of which was about his new music. One fan asked him when he was dropped new music. “You dropping any music to end the year or are you just gone hurt our hearts and make us wait?” the fan asked. Meek responded with some encouraging news. “I’ma set sh*it straight just to be in the convo of the 2019 albums,” he replied.

I’ma set shit straight just to be in the convo of the 2019 albums 🤲🏾 https://t.co/N0cAt0r3r5 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) November 15, 2019

On top of answering questions about his own music, Meek revealed what he’s currently listening to. Answering a question about his favorite album, he said he can’t get enough of Rod Wave, the NBA 2K20 Soundtrack, Young Thug’s So Much Fun, and DaBaby’s discography.

Right now …. rod wave new project …. nba last project …. thug album … I’m banging da baby album too right now! https://t.co/Vva0QQvtyP — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) November 15, 2019

Meek also answered questions about his favorite rappers of all time, revealing that among his top five are Jay Z and Lil Wayne. While his answer sparked intense debate in the comments, he stuck by his choice.

Though he revealed a lot during his Twitter session, time will tell if Meek really does release a new project before the year comes to a close.

