Rick Ross has had quite a career. Two decades in, and he’s made quite a few memories. During a special episode of Complex’s 360 With Speedy, Rozay recalled some of his most vivid memories, including a 2016 visit to the White House.

At the time of the visit, Ross was on house arrest and was wearing an ankle monitor, and the monitor happened to go off while Ross was in the White House. When the alarm chimed, then-President Barack Obama, along with the White House staff, were startled.

“The Secret Service started moving because everybody gave away they phones — all electronics had to be given up,” Ross said. “So when something started making a noise, you saw all the people in the back and I’m like, ‘Damn.’ And then it finally went off and then Obama had to say something. I ain’t gonna repeat it out of respect for Obama though.”

The interview took place shortly before Meek Mill and Ross’ long-awaited joint album, Too Good To Be True, which drops this week.

You can catch Ross recalling the memory in the clip above, slightly past the 17-minute mark.

Too Good To Be True is out 11/10 via MMG. Find more information here.