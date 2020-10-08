Meg Thee Stallion Offers A $10,000 Scholarship Fund For Young Women

Of all the things about Megan Thee Stallion that her fans count as reasons for their adoration — the “iron knees,” her witty wordplay, her inclusive posture — perhaps the most impressive is that she was actively going to classes as a full-time student for much of her rise to stardom. Her commitment to education led her to pursue a degree in healthcare administration even after the show money started rolling in as a way to make her late mother proud.

Now, she’s extending her commitment to higher learning even further by offering a similar opportunity to other young women with her Don’t Stop Scholarship Fund, named for her new single with Young Thug. As Megan believes women still remain underrepresented in society — see the “protect Black women” background from her recent SNL performance of the new single — she partnered with Amazon Music’s Rap Rotation brand to offer two $10,000 scholarships to women of color pursuing any level of degree in any field of study.

Megan was always outspoken about issues that she cares about — for instance, her environmental outreach with fans — but as she continues to put her money where her mouth is, hopefully, she inspires not only fans to pursue their goals, but also other artists to do their own giving back.

For more information, visit the Don’t Stop Scholarship Fund website.

