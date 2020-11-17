Megan Thee Stallion’s case against Tory Lanez has been closely watched ever since Meg confirmed he was the one who shot her in the foot last July. The rapper has revealed a few details about the fateful night, like when she alleged Lanez’s team tried to pay her off to keep her silent. But fans think they will soon get a better understanding of the story now that Megan has dropped the tracklist to her upcoming album Good News.

Megan’s 17-track Good News features a handful of guest verses by the likes of SZA, City Girls, and others. But more interestingly to fans, the album opener is a song called “Shots Fired.” Because of the recent shooting incident, Megan’s listeners are convinced the track will diss Lanez and reveal even more information about what went down.

Sharing their reactions on Twitter, some fans are shocked at the idea that Megan would have a diss track as her debut album’s opener.

Meg’s first song on the album is titled Shots Fired 😩 pic.twitter.com/HlnyssTr8I — BYE-DON 👋🏾 (@xoraveen) November 17, 2020

Opening track to megs album is titled “Shots fired” come on man pic.twitter.com/WEK2MylOUv — Wayno (@Wayno119) November 17, 2020

just noticed the first song on Megan’s album would be called “Shots Fired” 💀

pic.twitter.com/7h6s6b6WYn — honest papi 💯𒊹︎ (@trey_forde) November 17, 2020

Others, however, are simply excited to hear the song.

Megan dissin everybody and they mama in shots fired pic.twitter.com/NMdz99CiGo — Jaylaaa🖤 (@bornskinnybitxh) November 17, 2020

The intro to her debut album is about SHOTS FIRED?! pic.twitter.com/PvmCj8VQ6F — Word 2 Pop Body smokin like a big blunt (@SleezeMaraj) November 17, 2020

Shots Fired being a diss track is very iconic to me pic.twitter.com/1yxOV2Ujyv — .Kerry Danioko. (@davincikerry) November 17, 2020

While Megan hasn’t confirmed what her inspiration was for the “Shots Fired,” the rapper did recently reveal a few of the record’s themes as a whole. Speaking to Variety about her upcoming record last month, Megan said some of her songs will address the Black Lives Matter movement: “I feel like everything that’s going on right now, if it hasn’t moved you to speak out or try to make some type of difference, then something might be slightly wrong with you. Even though I haven’t already come out with a song with that messaging, I definitely plan on it.”

See fans react to Megan’s Good News tracklist above.

Good News is out 11/20 via 1501/300 Entertainment. Pre-order it here.

