It’s Megan Thee Stallion’s world, the rest of us are just trying to twerk our way through it with half the grace and talent she has. Even if she’s been facing down serious demons of late, like all the drama with Tory Lanez who won’t take responsibility for the violence he enacted against her, or even more of a struggle to get free from the label deal that has caused her so much trouble during her rise to fame.

So, instead of focusing on those negative things, why not focus on what it must be like to spend a day in the life as Megan Thee Stallion? Being successful, beautiful and talented is a tough job, but somebody’s gotta do it, and a new artist spotlight from Youtube gives fans a chance to peek inside Meg’s brain. Who else is up there? Suga, Tina Snow, and Hot Girl Meg, of course, all three of these brain divas round out the cast of characters in this ten-minute short. In the clip, Megan goes about her day assessing potential suitors, remembering old flames, and plenty more shenanigans that only Megan Thee Stallion would be involved in. Check out the carefree clip above.