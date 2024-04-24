Megan Thee Stallion has responded to allegations about her made by her former cameraman Emilio Garcia. Garcia reportedly filed a lawsuit against Meg in Los Angeles, claiming she had forced Garcia to watch her have sex with another woman in a moving vehicle. The alleged incident reportedly took plance during a June 2022 tour stop in Ibiza. Garcia claimed he was unable to escape the moving vehicle and was traumatized by what he saw.

He also claimed Meg berated him and demanded he remain silent about the matter. And, as a result of the allegations, Garcia said he had been experiencing “mounting anxiety, depression and physical distress stemming.”

Today (April 23), Page Six issued a statement from Meg’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, denying the allegations, and also denying that Garcia had filed a sexual harrasment lawsuit.

“This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her,” Spiro said. “We will deal with this in court.”

This summer, Meg is expected to embark on the Hot Girl Summer Tour with rapper GloRilla, with whom, she recently collaborated on the track “Wanna Be.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.