After Rico Nasty expressed her exasperation at the treatment she’s received over the course of the Playboi Carti Narcissist/King Vamp Tour, her fellow artists are coming to her defense, sharing messages of support and condemning the behavior of the concert attendees who’ve disrespected her at stops throughout the tour.

Among those who praised the standout, rock-influenced rapper were plenty of artists who know exactly how she feels firsthand. Kehlani, who was thrashed by fans over her dating history early in her career, wrote, “Rico is a gem of an artist and person, I hope you know how epic and special you are.” Megan Thee Stallion, who likewise has come under fire for everything from her love of anime to her case against Tory Lanez, shouted out Rico, calling her a “beautiful ass strong ass amazing artist/woman.”

Rico is a gem of an artist and person, i hope you know how epic and special you are @Rico_nastyy !!!!!!!! 🔒🔒 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) November 28, 2021

Good morning to a beautiful ass strong ass amazing artist/woman @Rico_nastyy 🔥💙 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 28, 2021

And while other women like Doja Cat (whose profile pic is currently a photo of Rico, while Rico’s is a photo of Doja), Flo Milli, and Tierra Whack also expressed their love for Rico, Juicy J, a longtime legend within the Memphis hip-hop scene, lent his support as well — something that is meaningful considering the treatment of women overall within rap fan groups on Twitter.

We love you Rico! @Rico_nastyy — Yung Missy Ma Loaf Doll (@imbabytate) November 28, 2021

i love u forever friend 💛 @Rico_nastyy — FLO MILLI (@_FloMilli) November 28, 2021

I love Rico Nasty!!!!!!! 🫂 — Tierra Whack (@TierraWhack) November 28, 2021

We love you @Rico_nastyy — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) November 28, 2021

Rico spoke up on Twitter after weeks of harassment by Carti fans on the tour, with one fan throwing a bottle at her. Eventually, the treatment prompted her to tweet, “I dead ass need at least two hours out of each day. To just cry… Crazy how I wanted a tour bus my whole life and now I just be on the tour bus crying myself to sleep every night 😂. I wish I was dead just as much as y’all do trust me. Y’all win.”

