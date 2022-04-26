In a recent interview with CBS’s Gayle King, Megan Thee Stallion spoke about the 2020 incident where Tory Lanez allegedly shot at her feet, and revealed photos of the wounds to the back of her feet (up against her Achilles tendon). CBS also showed copies of a medical report that indicated that Meg still has bullet fragments in her feet. Considering how toxic internet culture, social media, and hip-hop pundits can be towards female artists — many of which still don’t believe that Meg was shot at all — the “Plan B” rapper went on the CBS Mornings show to tell her side of the story and hopefully quell any doubts.

“I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before,” an emotional Meg said as she detailed fearing for her life and of those around her at the time. However, even this appearance isn’t enough to convince some people that Meg has been wronged. A Twitter user replied to the @CBSMornings account and @theestallion, saying, “crazy how meg gets to speak on whomever platform or song about the situation but tory or he goes to jail being its still an open investigation.”

The user referenced how Lanez has been tight-lipped about the “open investigation.” Meg was clearly was irked by someone questioning her very reasonable agency here, and in a now deleted quote-tweet, she clapped back at the keyboard commando, saying: “So a man can shoot me, chop up horse legs in music videos to taunt me, pay blogs to spread false information from what’s happening in court, record studio albums and make diss tracks… but when I talk to gayle king that’s the last straw… F*CK YALL.”

There’s definitely a double-standard for male and female artists, especially in hip-hop, and this is further proof of it. Just last week, Bhad Bhabie shed some light on the petty social media culture that has rendered her one-dimensional, despite her resume speaking otherwise. And even Megan — who is undoubtedly on the top of the hip-hop world right now — isn’t immune to these mechanisms.

