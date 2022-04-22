Megan The Stallion Refuses To Let Any Man Tie Her Down On The Cut-Throat ‘Plan B’

Last summer, Megan Thee Stallion announced a break from social media and it came a little over six months after she released her debut album Good News. Two months later, Megan announced her return as Tina Show with a cryptic tweet. Nearly a year after that return, we’ve received Megan’s first offering from her latest era as Tina Snow. The Houston native arrives with “Plan B” and it’s a feisty and cut-throat record that her Hotties will love. Megan uses the track to declare that no man will tie her down as she’ll pop a Plan B pill to make sure she stays on track in life.

The new track is one that Megan premiered during her thrilling set at Coachella last weekend. Prior to that, she shared her excitement to perform it in a tweet before the performance. “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping,” she said. “I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.” Megan did just that and her fans absolutely loved the record. Thankfully, she didn’t make them wait too long to get their hands on it.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.