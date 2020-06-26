After a rocky start to the year following her contract dispute with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, Megan Thee Stallion quickly added to the success that first made her a star back in 2019. She would release her latest mixtape Suga after receiving clearance from a judge. The tape produced her latest hit, “Savage,” one that landed within the top-20 of the Billboard singles chart thanks to an accompanying dance routine on TikTok before it shot up to the No. 1 position after being remixed by Beyonce. Keeping her hot streak going, Megan returns with another West Coast-sampling single.

Days removed from announcing the single, Megan comes through with her latest release, “Girls In The Hood.” The song samples Eazy-E’s 1987 hit song, “Boyz In The Hood” and also marks the second time that Megan has sampled a West Coast track. The first time came with her Suga track, “B.I.T.C.H.,” which sampled Tupac’s 1996 song, “Ratha Be Ya N****.” Megan’s take of the West Coast song finds her borrowing its ever-so-catchy keys while adding a bit of raunchy Southern flavor throughout the song. While Megan’s intentions may have been to pay homage to the West Coast legend, Eazy-E’s daughters have not taken too kindly to the single, with one citing that she “never even heard her speak my daddy name.”

Eazy E’s daughters aren’t happy about their father’s song ‘Boyz N The Hood’ being cleared for Megan Thee Stallion’s song #GirlsInTheHood. Reemarkable makes it clear that she’s not mad at the artists but the people bts: “He got kids y’all won’t write shit off for.” Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/LMPJ3DBNT1 — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) June 25, 2020

Eazy E’s other daughter Erica chimes in: “I listen to @theestallion and all but I ain’t “never” even heard her speak my daddy name than she come with this!!!” Thoughts? #GirlsInTheHood pic.twitter.com/LOLaJ4haBj — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) June 26, 2020

“Girls In The Hood” comes nearly two weeks Megan received the second-most nominations for the upcoming 2020 BET Awards. Earning five nods, Megan will look to win in the Best Collaboration, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Viewer’s Choice Award categories.

Press play on the video above to hear “Girls In The Hood.”