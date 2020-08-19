It’s been a little over a month since Megan Thee Stallion was shot in her feet and since then, she’s celebrated another No.1 record alongside Cardi B and secured the beauty bag as Revlon’s newest global ambassador, but there are still those online who question the details of her story — even after 50 Cent himself apologized for making light of Meg’s shooting.

In an effort to dispel the rumors, Megan decided to post the aftermath of her injury on Instagram. She clarifies that she was shot in the back of her feet as she walked away from her alleged assailant, Tory Lanez. Stitches can be seen crisscrossing her heel in one slide, while the other shows a doctor either inserting stitches or pulling them out. Meg’s caption also explains what happened and her reasoning for sharing the gnarly photos (which are way down at the bottom of the post, if you really want to see them).

Lol what I have learned about the majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the sh*t Y’ALL make up… I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. Why would I lie about getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate “WAP” going No.1… I usually don’t address internet bullsh*t but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but I’ma keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION.

Meg was likely responding to peanut gallery reactions to recent videos of her out and about, twerking on boats with friends like Maliibu Miitch. See the photo of Megan Thee Stallion’s injury below.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.