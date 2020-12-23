As much as she’s known for her diamond-precise flow, Megan Thee Stallion has also earned a well-deserved reputation for having “iron knees” thanks to her habit of squatting down for extended twerk breaks during her live performances. Her booty-popping skills are so revered, reigning New Orleans Bounce monarch Big Freedia dubbed her a twerk hall-of-famer. Now, Megan is passing on that approval to another young, up-and-coming rapper after Atlanta’s Mulatto put on an impressive display to Megan’s Good News album cut “Cry Baby.”
— BIG LATTO 🎰 (@mulatto) December 23, 2020
Mulatto, who celebrated her 22nd birthday yesterday, posted the lighthearted video as part of the festivities. It’s an unadorned performance, likely taken at a casual get-together with close friends as Latto seems much more dressed-down than usual. She drops all the way down as “Cry Baby” blasts in the background while getting cheered on by her girls, a feat that earned Megan’s co-sign once Latto posted it to Twitter. Meg quote-tweeted the video with her trademark tongue-out emojis — which should be adopted as an international standard rating for twerk performances from here on out.
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) December 23, 2020
Both Meg and Mulatto have had stellar 2020s, but not without their hiccups. While Meg overcame being shot to earn accolades as rapper of the year and/or woman of the year in multiple publications, as well as a Grammy nomination, Mulatto released her well-received debut album. However, she also took some flak for her stage name, prompting her to begin the process of updating it, which is taking a while. However, she remains focused on doing her part to help others, using a gift giveaway as the basis for her “Spend It” video.