Megan Thee Stallion Poses Naked In A Bathtub To Announce ‘Plan B’

Ahead of her Coachella weekend one performance this past weekend, Megan Thee Stallion was itching to give fans a live preview of her new single before its release. “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping,” she tweeted. “I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.”

She debuted the racy “Plan B” at the festival, with the lyrics “D*ck don’t run me, I run d*ck.” And now, the single art for the release is just as provocative. “Plan B out Friday, pre-save it now!” she tweeted. In the tweet, Megan included the single art of her lavishly lying naked in a bathtub, covered in soap foam and smoking a slim cigarette.

PLAN B OUT FRIDAY presave it NOW https://t.co/9cxzLaWOUu pic.twitter.com/Vy7To8R0VQ — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 20, 2022

“Plan B” is the first track Megan Thee Stallion is releasing since her “Sweetest Pie” collaboration with Dua Lipa last month. It’s also her first solo single (not counting her Super Bowl song for Flaming Hot Cheetos) since “Thot Sh*t” came out last year and went on to be nominated for a Grammy award.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B” single is out on 04/22 via 300 Entertainment. Pre-order it here.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.