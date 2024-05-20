Megan Thee Stallion kicked off her #MeganMonday campaign earlier this month with a freestyle over the beat from Gucci Mane’s “I Think I Love Her.” After taking a week off to release the video for her new single, “Boa,” got back to business today with her latest freestyle. This time, she tackled the EDM-inspired beat from Far East Movement’s signature hit, “Like A G6,” donning a curly blond wig and a pink baby tee, while keeping the staging simple. The video is currently available on her socials only; you can check it out at the bottom of this post.

Megan’s 2024 has been pretty action-packed so far; she’s release another snake-inspired single, “Hiss,” while delivering a pair of feature verses to very different projects. The first was for “Not My Fault,” Renée Rapp’s unofficial Regina George theme song from the Mean Girls musical movie, while the second, for GloRilla’s “Wanna Be,” found her returning to her ratchet rap roots and revisiting campus life in its exuberant music video.

Last week, the Houston Hottie kicked off her Hot Girl Summer Tour with GloRilla, and by all accounts, it’s already been a success. In Chicago this weekend, Meg brought out WNBA star Angel Reese and debuted her tequila ahead of its impending launch, giving fans on future dates plenty to look ahead to.

You can watch Megan Thee Stallion’s “Like A G6” freestyle video below.