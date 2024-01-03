It Looks Like Megan Thee Stallion Is Teasing An Upcoming Nike Collection For The Hot Girls

Over the past few years, athletic apparel companies have increasingly looked outside of the world of sports for endorser partnerships. Where once Nike blew its entire annual basketball sneaker budget to sign Michael Jordan, companies like Adidas, Champion, Nike, Puma, and Reebok have looked to entertainers like Pharrell, Saweetie, Travis Scott, Rihanna, and Cardi B to help move merch to fans who follow their faves’ moves like coaches watching game tape.

The latest rapper to secure a deal with Nike appears to be Megan Thee Stallion, who teased her upcoming collection with the Swoosh via her performance at New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Wearing a purple jumpsuit and matching sneakers, the Nike influence was subtle — aside from a conspicuously placed logo on the front — but Meg boosted the hype by posting some behind-the-scenes photos and videos on her Instagram. The caption tells fans to “stay tuned for the drop,” while a detailed closeup of her soles shows a custom “Hottie” brandmark. Unlike some rapper partnerships, though, this one makes perfect sense; Meg has long centered her workout routines on social media, making her a good fit for a sportswear partnership.

Meg joins two of hip-hop’s biggest names in her collaboration with NIke: Drake and Travis Scott, who both have collections with the sneaker giant. While Drake’s Nocta brand focuses on high-end sportwear, Travis’ sneaker collabs hae been among the most coveted releases in recent years. According to Kicks Finder, Meg’s collection will include the bodysuit, a jacket, sports bras, shorts, and a tee shirt… although the sneakers are curiously absent from the report. This could mean they were a one-off for Thee Stallion herself (like a Player Edition basketball shoe) or that Nike has other plans for a Megan Thee Stallion sneaker.

EXCLUSIVE: Megan Thee Stallion will be collaborating with Nike on a Sportswear Apparel Collection in Spring 2024 👙 🏄‍♀️ 🗓️ February 15, 2024 The collection will consist of:

Bodysuit LS

NSW Jacket

Onesies 5 In

Bra/Bra Plus

Pro Short 5 In/In Plus

Slim Crop/Crop Tee Plus pic.twitter.com/vAJaTcnOdC — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) December 28, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.