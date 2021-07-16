2020 was big for Megan The Stallion thanks to her debut album, Good News. It features hit singles like “Savage” and “Body” and achieved a peak at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album came out in November 2020, and now, about eight months later, it has reached a major milestone: The album is now certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA), making it her first Platinum album.

The certification was confirmed on July 14, and last night, Meg celebrated the feat on Instagram by sharing a message for her fans, writing, “HOTTIESSSS GOOD NEWS IS OFFICIALLY PLATINUM [crying emoji] This is my first platinum album and I’m so proud! I made majority of this album in my living room during quarantine and to see it really do it’s thing makes me so happy ! Thank you everyone involved and most of all thank you hotties for RUNNING IT TF UP [horse emoji] can’t wait for y’all to see what’s next.”

Meg has long been appreciative of her fans and has shown it in tangible ways. She teamed up with Cash App to give away $1 million to fans in June. Earlier that month, she paid for a late fan’s funeral.

