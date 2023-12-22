Megan Thee Stallion’s filmography has expanded yet again. With each on-screen (D*cks The Musical) or voiced cameo, the rapper will surely inject her musical talents into every character. Today (December 22), for Netflix’s Big Mouth, Megan Thee Hormone Monstress displayed her inner beast with savage lyrics to match her sexually fierce persona.

If the bars in “WAP” or “Bongos” made you clutch your pearls, you will want to brace yourself. “Motherf*cker so lit when he bringin’ that sh*t / Put you in that need to hit yo’ cl*t mood / So just quit that funny boy dreamin’ / ‘Cause there’s laughin’, then there’s creamin’ / Does he make your p*ssy wet or dry? / That’s the only question, and the p*ssy don’t lie / The laws of attraction / Don’t care ’bout nothin’ but your carnal satisfaction / It’s all in the p*ssy, and the p*ssy don’t lie / The laws of attraction / Gotta trust that feeling ’cause your brain is out of action,” raps Megan.

Whether she’s entering the Big Mouth multiverse or just the rap superstar we know and love, Megan Thee Stallion will use the parental advisory label well.

Listen to Megan Thee Stallion’s “P*ssy Don’t Lie” above.

