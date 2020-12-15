Megan Thee Stallion has had her fair share of ups-and-downs this year. On one hand, she released her anticipated album Good News to glowing reviews; she also received her first-ever Grammy nomination. But the rapper also made headlines when she was allegedly shot in the foot by Tory Lanez. To make matters worse, some people online didn’t believe her.

Megan eventually revealed some details about her side of the story in a video, and she also penned a powerful op-ed in the New York Times about the importance of speaking up for Black women. But as Megan told the LA Times in a recent interview, the online hate she received following the shooting put her in a “dark place.”

While Megan was barred from sharing details about the case for legal reasons, she did open up about her head space at the time. “Sometimes you need a day when you just want to holler,” she said, adding that her immediate response to stress is to “to throw myself into work.” She added that she leaned on her support system for comfort. Among those to stick by her side were Beyonce and Jay-Z, who she recently told Stephen Colbert gives the best “turnt up advice.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Megan also discussed the backlash she received over her Cardi B collaboration “WAP.” “This is my body; why can’t I talk about it?” she said. “Men have been doing it for years. Me saying I have a WAP should not be making the boys cry this hard.”

