Megan Thee Stallion has had an undeniably busy year. Not only did she recently released her hit record Good News, but the rapper was named one of TIME’s Most Influential People Of 2020, had her first No. 1 song with Beyonce, and received her first Grammy nomination. The rapper appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to break down this year’s events and talk about her hit song “Body.”

Discussing her Beyonce collaboration “Savage,” Colbert asked Megan who gives better advice between Jay-Z and Beyonce. “I will say Jay-Z gives the fun advice,” Megan said. “Say if I’m having a bad day, he’ll be like, ‘Megan. Girl, you need to be somewhere driving the boat. Turn up, have a good time, forget what the people say. He gives the more hot girl advice.” But with Beyonce, Megan said: “She says it the nicer way and Jay-Z gives it to me the more turnt up way.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Megan detailed how her song “Body” was written after she noticed she had gained some weight at the start of quarantine, but still looked good:

“In the beginning of quarantine, I definitely gained the quarantine fifteen. I was literally in the living room looking at myself like, ‘Wow, girl. You’ve really done it. What are you even eating, like why are you baking so much? How many honey buns can we eat?’ So I was looking at myself in the mirror like, ‘You know what? You look good though. We should dance about it.’”

The rapper continued to say the song is about people “celebrating their bodies.” She added that she wants fans to listen to her song and leave with a sense of body positivity: “I definitely just want my fans and my supports to feel like, ‘If Megan Thee Stallion said I’m fine so I must be fine.’”

Watch Megan Thee Stallion on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert above.

Good News is out now via 1501 Entertainment. Get it here.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.