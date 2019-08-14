Getty Image

It may be a “Hot Girl Summer,” but it turns out even Megan Thee Stallion has to file the proper paperwork to twerk. TMZ reports the LAPD shut down the emerging rapper’s video shoot for “Hot Girl Summer” with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign, all because the production didn’t have the correct permits to shoot in LA’s Mount Olympus neighborhood of the Hollywood Hills.

In fact, the police were called by a neighbor, sending the production packing despite Megan and Nicki already being in costume and ready to shoot. Fortunately, it seems a backup plan was already in place. One 50-mile drive later, the shoot had moved to Chino Hills in San Bernardino and everything else went off without a hitch. The video is still on schedule, which means it should be releasing in time to catch the last few weeks of Stallion season.

Megan previously joked that due to the popularity of the “hot girl summer” catchphrase, she would try to have it trademarked. The phrase has appeared everywhere from social media battles of the sexes to corporate marketing and only seems to be getting more popular as time goes by — just like Megan herself. It’s even gotten to the point of fans wondering how they’ll extend the good times when the weather cools. Saweetie claims to have Icy Girl Winter on lock, but if Megan has anything to say about it, her alter ego Tina Snow just might need to put in an appearance.