Last week, Melle Mel (of Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five fame) tried to roast Eminem with a new diss track, but the effort was promptly and loudly criticized online. It seems even Mel himself knows the song was a mistake, as he indicated in a new statement.

In a statement reportedly shared with AllHipHop, Mel started, “In light of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, my original intention was to contribute an engaging and enjoyable endeavor to enrich the cultural landscape. Regrettably, my response fell short in its execution, and I accept full responsibility for the misjudgment. I acknowledge that my perspective was ill-conceived and I am prepared to take ownership of this oversight. It has become evident that Eminem’s dedicated and passionate fan base stands unwaveringly by his side, which is a testament to their genuine admiration and loyalty-a truly commendable aspect.”

He also wrote about his perspective on Eminem more generally and his past comments about Em’s race inflating his legacy, saying, “From the onset, I have consistently recognized Eminem’s exceptional prowess as an emcee, without reservation. My unfortunate choice of words, suggesting that his success is solely attributed to the color of his skin, was in no way reflective of my genuine beliefs. It was an attempt, albeit misguided, to engage competitively within the emcee sphere.”

Read the full statement below.

