Last week, Melle Mel (of Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five fame) tried to roast Eminem with a new diss track, but the effort was promptly and loudly criticized online. It seems even Mel himself knows the song was a mistake, as he indicated in a new statement.
In a statement reportedly shared with AllHipHop, Mel started, “In light of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, my original intention was to contribute an engaging and enjoyable endeavor to enrich the cultural landscape. Regrettably, my response fell short in its execution, and I accept full responsibility for the misjudgment. I acknowledge that my perspective was ill-conceived and I am prepared to take ownership of this oversight. It has become evident that Eminem’s dedicated and passionate fan base stands unwaveringly by his side, which is a testament to their genuine admiration and loyalty-a truly commendable aspect.”
He also wrote about his perspective on Eminem more generally and his past comments about Em’s race inflating his legacy, saying, “From the onset, I have consistently recognized Eminem’s exceptional prowess as an emcee, without reservation. My unfortunate choice of words, suggesting that his success is solely attributed to the color of his skin, was in no way reflective of my genuine beliefs. It was an attempt, albeit misguided, to engage competitively within the emcee sphere.”
Read the full statement below.
Melle Mel regrets making Eminem diss track, says his execution "fell short" https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/0FUKQgqWfx
— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 13, 2023
“In light of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, my original intention was to contribute an engaging and enjoyable endeavor to enrich the cultural landscape. Regrettably, my response fell short in its execution, and I accept full responsibility for the misjudgment.
I acknowledge that my perspective was ill-conceived and I am prepared to take ownership of this oversight. It has become evident that Eminem’s dedicated and passionate fan base stands unwaveringly by his side, which is a testament to their genuine admiration and loyalty-a truly commendable aspect.
From the onset, I have consistently recognized Eminem’s exceptional prowess as an emcee, without reservation. My unfortunate choice of words, suggesting that his success is solely attributed to the color of his skin, was in no way reflective of my genuine beliefs. It was an attempt, albeit misguided, to engage competitively within the emcee sphere.
It is important to acknowledge that the dynamics of Hip-Hop have evolved over distinct eras, and it is inevitable that not everyone will resonate with my perspective, just as I may not fully comprehend others. Throughout my involvement in shaping the Hip-Hop landscape, the cornerstone has been built upon a foundation of mutual respect, even when personal preferences may differ.
Moving forward, my paramount commitment is to foster an environment characterized by respect in every facet of my endeavors. With utmost sincerity, I convey my best wishes and extend heartfelt appreciation to Eminem for the recognition extended to me during his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction speech.
In conclusion, I am keenly aware that Hip-Hop encompasses diverse epochs, and my objective remains focused on promoting a spirit of respect, as we collectively celebrate the 50th anniversary of this influential cultural phenomenon.”