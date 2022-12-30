According to hip-hop mega-producer Metro Boomin’s No. 1 album, the world may be filled with heroes and villains. But there are also heavenly angels continuously surrounding us. For the “All The Money” musician, it’s his late mother, Leslie Wayne. Since her tragic passing in June, the Atlanta-based producer has done everything in his power to honor her life, including the launch of the Single Moms Are Superheroes initiative.

Now to celebrate her posthumous birthday, Metro Boomin took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute, writing, “Happy Birthday, my Queen, my mentor, my best friend, my biggest supporter, my motivation, my real twin, my hero, the Love of my life, my Mother,” he continued with. “You taught me what unconditional love truly means, and I carry that with me to this day and every day forever after that.”

Before closing out the message, Metro promised his late mother, “I will continue to do everything in your name and shine light throughout this dark world, further building the legacy that You started and achieved so much in. God made You so strong to make me so strong, and I see the bigger picture now. I Love You always and forever and can’t wait to see You again.”