In an effort to encourage people to get to the polls, Michelle Obama teamed up with LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells brand for a special voting playlist. Filled with old-school hip-hop tracks aimed at getting people excited to cast their ballots, Michelle’s Voting Soundtrack features classics by The Roots, Public Enemy, and more.

Michelle shared the playlist Friday, one day after she took advantage of early voting and cast her own ballot. Along with The Roots and Public Enemy, her Voting Soundtrack features Queen Latifah’s “U.N.I.T.Y,” Mos Def and Talib Kweli’s “Respiration” with Common, Black Sheep’s “The Choice Is Yours,” Kurtis Blow and Run DMC’s “Hard Times,” and more.

The playlist arrives following Michelle’s DNC speech where many thought she casually threw shade at Kanye West’s presidential campaign, for which the rapper is continuing to shell out millions of dollars from his own pocket. During her speech, the former First Lady said: “This is not the time to withhold our votes in protest or play games with candidates who have no chance of winning. We have got to vote like we did in 2008 and 2012. We’ve got to show up with the same level of passion and hope for Joe Biden.”

See Michelle’s Voting Soundtrack playlist above.