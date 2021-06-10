With Migos’ long-awaited Culture III dropping this week, the North Atlanta trio turned up on The Tonight Show to preview one of the album’s standout songs, “Avalanche,” with a smooth performance marked by their matching three-piece suits and jazzy backup from a live band. Built on a sample of The Temptations’ “Papa Was A Rolling Stone,” the three rappers deliver verses in their signature head-nodding cadence with no chorus and lyrics highlighted by big-money boasts and demands for respect.

Culture III, which was originally planned for a 2020 release before being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, is led by the single “Straightenin,” which the group released last month, and will feature appearances from longtime collaborators like Cardi B, Drake, and Future, as well as features from rising stars Polo G and Youngboy Never Broke Again. It also contains a pair of posthumous appearances; both Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke were working with the band before their deaths, and those efforts are represented here.

In addition to dropping the album this week, Migos will hold a festival in Las Vegas this autumn to celebrate/promote its release.

Watch Migos perform “Avalanche” above.

Culture III is out 6/11 via Quality Control Music, Motown, and Capitol Records.