More than three years have passed since Migos shared their last album, Culture II, and since then the trio have delivered solo albums plus a string of singles as a group, their most recent being “Straightenin.” Shortly after that song arrived, Migos revealed their next album, Culture III, would arrive on June 11. With three weeks left until its arrival, the group returned to announce plans to celebrate the album’s release later this year.

Migos will take their talents to Las Vegas for a three-night festival dedicated to the album. The show, which will take place during the weekend of October 14-17, was put together with help from experienced curator Pollen Presents and it features a “packed itinerary of events including a star-studded lineup, [and] pool parties and club takeovers,” according to a press release. The event also promises a stacked lineup filled with some of the trio’s favorite hip-hop performers.

Migos recently joined DJ Khaled and HER for the track “We Going Crazy,” off the former’s chart-topping album Khaled Khaled.

For more information about the upcoming festival, click here.

Culture III is out 6/11 via Quality Control Music and Motown Records.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.