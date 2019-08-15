Migos love making cinematic music videos to go with their boastful singles and fortunately for them, they’ve got Daps on speed dial. The video director has show many of Quality Control Music‘s videos and always brings a clever twist to the proceedings. Yesterday, Lil Baby and DaBaby revealed their Scarface-inspired video for “Baby,” and now, Migos take on Mission Impossible with the video for “Frosted Flakes,” which finds Quavo breaking through a laser grid with a Tom Cruise inspired ceiling harness and Takeoff taking hostages in a vault.

In the end, though, it’s their unscrupulous partner who gets the last laugh, in another Daps-favorite twist. He’s been writing femme fatale characters getting over on Migos into his video treatments since they appeared in Niykee Heaton’s “Bad Intentions” video in 2014 and it doesn’t look like he’s tired of the gag yet. “Frosted Flakes” is just the latest single from Quality Control Music’s upcoming group compilation Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2, which releases this Friday and also contains the singles “Longtime,” “Once Again,” “Soakin Wet,” and more. The previous entry in the series helped launch the careers of QC Music stars City Girls, Marlo, and Lil Baby, so expect to see this year’s standouts have big breakouts.