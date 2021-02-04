Migos Reportedly Dropped A Lawsuit Against Their Former Lawyer

Last summer, Migos filed a lawsuit against their former attorney Damien Granderson. The group sued him for malpractice and claimed they were “cheated out of millions of dollars” due to “glaring conflicts of interest.” The claim stemmed from the fact that Granderson represented the group and their current label, Quality Control Music. Despite this, it seems like the group has resolved their differences with the lawyer after just a few months.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the group recently filed to dismiss the case against Granderson. The Migos filed the voluntary dismissal without prejudice back in November which allowed them to file another claim, but on Wednesday they returned with another request for dismissal, which they made with prejudice. It can be assumed that both parties came to an agreement behind closed doors, but whether that happened or not and the terms of a possible agreement have not been revealed yet.

The news comes after the trio began teasing fans with the release of their upcoming fourth album, Culture III. Migos recently shared a trailer that teased the upcoming project and found the rappers speaking about their current position with their music. “We’re just young men trying to grow,” Quavo said. “Right now, we’re at a point in our life we’re allowed to sit down and build and start from scratch.” Prior to that, Quavo also confirmed during a podcast appearance that the album would arrive in 2021. “We done with the album, we just waiting on 2021, man so everything can crack up,” he said.

