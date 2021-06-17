Verzuz has welcomed many acts from all corners of the music world. Their most recent episode saw rappers Trina and Eve going head to head. At one point, Eve played her guest verse on Missy Elliott’s “4 My People,” which appeared on her 2001 album Miss E… So Addictive. The track’s inclusion caused people to asked for Missy’s involvement in a future Verzuz. She responded to the requests on Twitter after one fan’s comment caught her attention.

I want to say this I am HUMBLY GRATEFUL because I’ve been on a lot of artist verzuz & I want to thank those AMAZING artist who believed in me as a Writer/Producer or just a artist I love yall 4 the love yall shown me💜 https://t.co/DDwEGuSZ23 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) June 17, 2021

After a Twitter user mentioned suggested Missy go “on a stage and just run all her hits,” the rapper shared her thoughts on the Verzuz love. “I want to say this,” she began. “I am HUMBLY GRATEFUL because I’ve been on a lot of artist verzuz & I want to thank those AMAZING artist who believed in me as a Writer/Producer or just a artist.” She added, “I love yall 4 the love yall shown me [purple emoji].”

As for the future of Verzuz, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow will go head-to-head in the platform’s next battle which takes place on June 26.



