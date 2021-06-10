Trina And Eve Will Go Head-To-Head In An Upcoming ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Verzuz is bringing the heat just in time for summer. The Timbaland and Swizz Beatz-led platform announced a trio of battles, the first of which will be between early 2000s hip-hop queens Trina and Eve. Their records include Trina’s “Single Again” and “Look Back At Me” as well as Eve’s “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” and “Who’s That Girl?” The matchup between the two will take place on June 16 in partnership with Tifanny Haddish’s TBS show Friday Night Vibes.

In addition to Eve and Trina’s battle, Verzuz also confirmed the matchup between Soulja Boy and Bow Wow. Last month, the former revealed that their Verzuz was “official” and shortly after the announcement, the two held an Instagram Live session to discuss their excitement for the battle.

“Me and you [Soulja] make so much sense. We’ve toured together, me and you got a whole motherf*cking mixtape together,” Bow Wow proclaimed during the livestream. “We on tour right now and on top of that sh*t, n**** you got a hot new record out. The day before we do Verzuz, my movie come out… Fast & Furious 9 drop the day before.”

Verzuz also teased an event set to take place on July 1. The matchups for this battle have yet to be revealed.