In Moneybagg Yo’s breezy new “A Gangsta’s Pain” video, the Memphis native takes a break from promoting his new album of the same name to celebrate that album’s success. Not only was it his first album to reach No.1 on the Billboard albums chart, it did so twice, returning to the top spot just weeks later.

The video follows Moneybagg and his crew as they party in a fancy vacation home in the tropics, lounging in its pool, boating on a nearby body of water, and enjoying a big bag of green nuggets of you-know-what.

In addition to keeping his album rollout going, Moneybagg Yo also introduced the newest member of his Bread Gang crew on social media today. Not a lot is known about Tripstar at the moment, other than he’s also a Memphian and appears on the song “I Believe U” from A Gangsta’s Pain. Yo posted a video of the young, up-and-coming artists on his Instagram, writing, “AnyTime I Stamp Sum It’s Det, So If U Rock Wit Me And My Brand I Need Yall To Go Get In Tune Wit Da Newest Member.”

Watch Moneybagg Yo’s “A Gangsta’s Pain” video above.

A Gangsta’s Pain the album is out now on CMG/N-Less/Interscope Records. Get it here.