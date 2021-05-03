Moneybagg Yo has the No. 1 album in the country, but in the social media-centered, hyperconnected world we live in today, even that lofty accomplishment won’t stop some folks online from nitpicking them at every available opportunity. Unfortunately for those folks, the social media sword cuts both ways, allowing artists to clap back as easily as fans can throw shade. Moneybagg did just this when one fan on TikTok criticized a recent performance of his as “boring.”

“So I went to Moneybagg Yo’s concert,” the fan wrote. “It was boring and dry af. He only stayed for like 15 minutes. I want a refund.” The Memphis rapper caught wind of the criticism and told the fan off, pointing out how he had a full day of concerts and challenged them to find videos from one of his many other performances. “I had 4 other shows dat same day,” he wrote. “Do u think I give af?! Tell em post da others ones.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/COYx-tXA3VB/?utm_source=ig_embed

Meanwhile, A Gangsta’s Pain, Moneybagg’s recently released fourth studio album, was his first to reach the top of the Billboard 200 thanks to more emotive songwriting from the 29-year-old, as well as a tracklist that featured appearances from the likes of Future, Lil Durk, Pharrell, Polo G, and more.

Check out Moneybagg Yo’s responses to fans’ criticisms above.