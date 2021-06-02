One of the most popular musical acts out of Memphis right now is Moneybagg Yo, especially after the success of his fourth album, A Gangsta’s Pain. Recently he teamed with Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant — himself one of the big stars of the NBA right now — for his latest single, “Rookie Of The Year.”

The new song will appear in Morant’s upcoming documentary, Promiseland, which premieres on June 3rd on Crackle. On the track, Moneybagg makes his support for the basketballer quite clear. “Love the game, it relate to me best / Work better under pressure when I’m put to the test,” he raps. “Strategic how I move, I just treat it like chess / Team Morant, the Grizzlies on my Mitchell & Ness (Straight from Memphis).” The song’s title is named after the award Morant won last year following his first season in the NBA.

Promiseland is directed by Dexton Deboree and the upcoming documentary also features a number of celebrities who will help contribute to the story of Morant’s rise to stardom.

Prior to the single, Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain spent its second non-consecutive week atop the Billboard album charts. The project also appears on Uproxx‘s Best Albums Of 2021 So Far list.

You can listen to the new song and watch the Promiseland trailer above.