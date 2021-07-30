Last fall, North Carolina produced a new rapper that caught the attention of the hip-hop world in Morray. He quickly joined the likes of Roddy Ricch, Gunna, and more as acts who spoke about their life experience through melodically told stories. Morray quickly proved that he’s far from a one-hit-wonder with the release of his debut project, Street Sermons. Among the many highlights on it, one of them is “Trenches,” a track that just received the remix treatment thanks to help from Chicago rapper Polo G. On it, he joins the North Carolina act to reflect on his younger days and the struggles he endured and overcame in order to enjoy the success he has now..

Street Sermons, which was released back in April, comes attached with other impressive tracks that include “Nothing Now,” “Mistakes,” and “Quicksand.” Shortly after he released the project, Morray was selected to this year’s XXL Freshman list with Coi Leray, DDG, Lakeyah, Flo Milli, Pooh Shiesty, Blxst, 42 Dugg, and more. He will also join J. Cole and 21 Savage for The Off-Season tour later this year.

As for Polo G, the remix comes after he teamed up with Gunna for “Waves” and shared videos for “Bless His Soul” with Fredo Bang as well as “Toxic.”

Press play on the video above to hear Polo G’s remix of “Trenches.”

Street Sermons is out now via Pick Six Recordings/Interscope. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.