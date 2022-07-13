Riding the highs of her latest EP, Public Displays Of Affection Too, Muni Long has dropped a flashy new visual. Joined by Saweetie, Muni looks to make a new man her “Baby Boo.”

At the beginning of the video, Muni is seen browsing a dating app called BLK. She is then carried into a colorful dream sequence, in which she latches onto an ice cream truck, driven by her match on the app. Saweetie pops in with a fiery verse, as she hoops it up with a man in a pastel green room.

The song is a fast-paced nod to Muni’s pop roots, with catchy rhythms and an infectious hook, on which she sings, “I love you, I love you / I’m always thinkin’ of you / And no, it’s not a crush / Baby, I wanna lock you down.”

Muni has worked in the industry for over 15 years, putting out EPs and albums under the moniker Priscilla Renea. Until her breakthrough hit “Hrs And Hrs” went viral on TikTok last year, much of her success came from working as a songwriter for the likes of Ariana Grande, Rihanna, and, Kelly Clarkson.

In a recent interview with MTV News, Muni said that as a singer in her own right, she wants to be “a catalyst for little brown girls.”

Check out “Baby Boo” above.

