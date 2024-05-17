We first shined a light on Milwaukee rapper Myaap (pronounced mia-p) back in December following a successful 2023 year that elevated her stock and expanded her fan base. Her rise continued just a month in 2024 as she was enlisted as an opening act for Veeze on the second leg of the Ganger Tour. Myaap smartly used the five-week run of shows to debut live performances from her Big Myaap, Not The Lil One project, released just a week before she hit the road. It’s been smart move after smart move for the Milwaukee native, and when you combine good music with that, it’s a surefire recipe for success. To take things even further, Myaap also incorporates her love for dance into her artistry, making music that leans into it and uses it promote her music as her social media pages are riddled with videos showing off her dance moves. Myaap’s first viral moment came as a result of her 2023 track “Getting To It” which produced a TikTok dance craze that stars like Reneé Rapp, Coco Jones and Meghan Trainor joined in on. You’ll soon learn that dance has always been a foundational aspect of Myaap’s life, just like her hometown of Milwaukee. Her sound is very much tied to the city that has produced notable names like Lakeyah, DC The Don, Certified Trapper, and more. She’s proud to be a part of Milwaukee’s rap scene, and it’s reflected in her music, and the love is reciprocated in a fan base that continuously pushes her to new heights. With more in store for 2024, like her YOP! EP produced by Nedarb and out on May 31, we caught up with Myaap to learn a bit more about her as a part of our Uproxx Music 20 series. Scroll down to find out abut her inspirations, influences, and aspirations. See Previous UPROXX MUSIC 20 Interviews: TOBi Utilizes The Soul And Clever Raps To Shine As A Vivid Storyteller

LOKRE Dives Into A Liberating New Era With The Sizzling ‘Body’ What is your earliest memory of music? My earliest memory of music is dancing, just taking lessons in Milwaukee. I’ve used that early memory and my passion for dancing to incorporate into my music now. Who inspired you to take music seriously? TikTok! I was uploading music on there when I first started, and that really motivated me to keep going ‘cause they were dancing and supporting the music I was putting out. That motivated me to make even more music. I was just playing at first, but that made me take it more seriously when I saw that they were really liking it, and making dance routines to it that were getting views on TikTok.

Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play? I used to play the piano when I was in school, but I don’t really know how to play it like that anymore [laughs]. I wanna learn how to play the electric guitar or violin, and start incorporating them into some of my beats. What was your first job? My first job was working at McDonalds, then I started working at Gap, then Walmart. After that, I stopped working because I got fired from Walmart when I took a drink out of the machine, and they considered that to be theft. I used to make my TikToks at Walmart while I was working there too. I got fired last year in February – ever since, I just started taking my music more seriously and going to the studio more. I was still going when I was working but not as much. What is your most prized possession? There’s a lot of stuff I can’t live without. I can’t live without my AirPods and my phone, ‘cause that’s how I write my music. I need that at all times – especially when I’m on the road, to write my music. It helps to have ideas and lyrics written down already. What is your biggest fear? Bugs! All bugs. One time I was asleep at home and I felt a spider crawling on me while I was asleep, and that scared me. I didn’t even wanna go back to sleep after that! Who is on your rap Mt. Rushmore? Chief Keef, GloRilla, Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim! You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details! I’d just still be in the studio and keep working! That’s what I like to do. If I had 24 hours, I’d love to see how many songs I could get done in those 24 hours. I would guess I could get about 20 songs done, or probably even more if I had some ideas written down already. What are your three most used emojis? 🅿️💯❤️. What’s a feature you need to secure before you die? Veeze, Sexy Redd, and Rio Da Yung Og. Rio actually already just added me on Instagram yesterday – that would be so crazy if we could do a song together! If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why? I feel like BMF, ‘cause Meech is from Detroit and I feel like there should be some Milwaukee in there too. In real life, BMF was actually in Milwaukee too, so I feel ike it would be fire if we got representation in that series. Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why? Veeze! He has a nice personality, and he’s very humble. Being on tour with him, I learned that he likes different genres of music – we were listening to the Shrek song (“All Star” by Smash Mouth), and we were just dancing to it together. I didn’t even know he listened to that kind of stuff! Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about. I love dancing and can’t nobody change that. People always tell me to change up my dance moves, but I’ma forever do the same dance moves. If you get tired of seeing it, I don’t care! What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it? “Everybody” by Nicki Minaj and Uzi. I like it ‘cause it’s bounce music and I’ve never heard Nicki make a song like that – it’s different. I feel like Nicki and Uzi work really good together.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time? I liked Buffalo, New York a lot. Performing there with Veeze on the Ganger Tour was the first time I’d been there, and they’re super lit. They knew my songs and were dancing along with me during my set. I’m excited to perform in San Diego, I’m about to perform there! You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held. I would say Certified Trapper, Chicken P, J.P., AyooLii. I would have it in Milwaukee or New York, and use it to show off all of the talent we have coming out of Milwaukee. What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music? If it wasn’t for music, I’d probably be somewhere working right now, or somewhere dancing and making TikToks. I always wanted to be a back-up dancer ‘cause I was dancing when I was younger, but I guess I grew out of that. I never knew I was gonna be a rapper, that’s what’s crazy. I saw myself as either being a back-up dancer or working a regular job. If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why? I would choose to see five years in the future to see how far I would be compared to where I am now. I predict I’ll have a big house, somewhere outside of Milwaukee. I see myself having a lot of plaques hanging on my wall. I see myself winning a Grammy in five years, and performing at the BET Awards, and all that. What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self? Just to stay focused and not give up. I used to wanna give up when I was young ‘cause I wasn’t really motivated. My supporters, my team and my family all support me now, plus watching other artists and their success all motivate me now. I would tell myself not to ever give up.