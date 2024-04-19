Honey Bxby prefers to be blunt and get straight to the point. Beating around the bush is a waste of time and sugarcoating her truth isn’t the sweet life she imagined. This philosophy is present throughout her 2023 EP 3 Words, 8 Letters. Whether it be through provocative requests for the continuation of an addicting love on “Poseidon” or simply boasting about her sexual prowess on “P*ssy Power.” We also have the thrill of a spontaneous one-night stand as depicted on “Touchin'” which received the remix treatment from Kalii and Busta Rhymes. The point is: Honey Bxby always cuts to the chase.

Almost a year later, the game plan is the same as she gears up to release the deluxe version of 3 Words, 8 Letters. Look no further than “Fkn Him Too,” the SWV-sampling single that Honey Bxby uses to not only brag about sleeping with another woman’s man, but to make it clear that she and the unnamed woman are sharing the man in question. Talk about no f*cks given.

In her announcement for the deluxe of 3 Words, 8 Letters, Honey Bxby shared a message with her fans that was wrapped in her trademark honesty. “I’m officially out of my soft girl era, the old me? I deaded the b*tch as well as all ties to anyone who did me wrong,” she wrote. “I know it sucks for my sh*tty ass exes to watch me flourish when they wished bad on me [giggling emoji] REST IN PIECES. Honski is coming.”

In the spirit and keeping it real, we caught up with Honey Bxby to learn a little more about her and discover her influences, inspiration, aspirations, and more.

What is your earliest memory of music?

Probably 4/5 being in the crib with my father and listening to him and watching him make music.

Who inspired you to take music seriously?

Myself. I always wanted to make music and be someone, watching other people do it just gave me the motivation, especially when I found Kehlani. But it something I was always gonna do.