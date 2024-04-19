Honey Bxby prefers to be blunt and get straight to the point. Beating around the bush is a waste of time and sugarcoating her truth isn’t the sweet life she imagined. This philosophy is present throughout her 2023 EP 3 Words, 8 Letters. Whether it be through provocative requests for the continuation of an addicting love on “Poseidon” or simply boasting about her sexual prowess on “P*ssy Power.” We also have the thrill of a spontaneous one-night stand as depicted on “Touchin'” which received the remix treatment from Kalii and Busta Rhymes. The point is: Honey Bxby always cuts to the chase.
Almost a year later, the game plan is the same as she gears up to release the deluxe version of 3 Words, 8 Letters. Look no further than “Fkn Him Too,” the SWV-sampling single that Honey Bxby uses to not only brag about sleeping with another woman’s man, but to make it clear that she and the unnamed woman are sharing the man in question. Talk about no f*cks given.
In her announcement for the deluxe of 3 Words, 8 Letters, Honey Bxby shared a message with her fans that was wrapped in her trademark honesty. “I’m officially out of my soft girl era, the old me? I deaded the b*tch as well as all ties to anyone who did me wrong,” she wrote. “I know it sucks for my sh*tty ass exes to watch me flourish when they wished bad on me [giggling emoji] REST IN PIECES. Honski is coming.”
In the spirit and keeping it real, we caught up with Honey Bxby to learn a little more about her and discover her influences, inspiration, aspirations, and more.
What is your earliest memory of music?
Probably 4/5 being in the crib with my father and listening to him and watching him make music.
Who inspired you to take music seriously?
Myself. I always wanted to make music and be someone, watching other people do it just gave me the motivation, especially when I found Kehlani. But it something I was always gonna do.
Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play?
No I dont! I wanna learn how to play piano and guitar.
What was your first job?
Working at a daycare, I was a senior in high school. Those kids were stressful & I was getting paid pennies!
What is your most prized possession?
Everything I have!
What is your biggest fear?
Losing everything or getting stuck in a wild natural disaster like a tsunami.
Who is on your R&B Mt. Rushmore?
Kehlani, Amy Winehouse, Aaliyah, and Beyoncé (duh!).
You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details!
Traveling to Tokyo and I’m shoppinggg! Because 24 hours ain’t enough.
What are your three most used emojis?
🫶🏼🥹🤭.
What’s a feature you need to secure before you die?
Drake, Kehlani, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, and Miley Cyrus.
If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why?
Honestly… it’s not a current show but Once Upon A Time if it was still on air because it’s my favorite show!
Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why?
Cardi B or Sexyy Red because they’re super raw and authentic. They don’t care nor do they try to fake anything when it comes to who they are.
Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about.
Don’t wear open toe shoes when your feet aren’t done!
What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it?
Oh my God, I have no idea! There are so many! Right now, I’ve been blasting old PartyNextDoor and my favorite is “Sex On The Beach,” it just feels so good and reminds me of being young. That as well as “Latch” by Disclosure & Sam Smith, you can’t play one without the other.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time?
I loved Toronto, I would love to go overseas though! Like London or Tokyo.
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you.
Rihanna, Drake, Kehlani, PartyNextDoor, and Kanye West.
What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music?
I’m not sure.
If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why?
Five years in the future, just to make sure I’m 100% where I’m at. My past self already knew I was gonna overcome everything.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
Your time is coming when you least expect it. Continue to be 18 and figure yourself out.
It’s 2050. The world hasn’t ended, and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
As that fire ass R&B queen! An icon, a legend, and a sweetheart.
3 Words, 8 Letters (Deluxe) is out 4/26 via Atlantic Records.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. .