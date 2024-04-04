Uproxx Music 20: Lokre Dives Into A Liberating New Era With The Sizzling ‘Body’

Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play? I play piano, guitar, and enough drums to tell a drummer what I like. I’d love to learn the harp. What was your first job? I did voice-overs for Crayola and modeled for local department stores as a kid, I guess I’ve never really had a plan B since then. What is your most prized possession? Probably my car. It’s not the dream Jeep, but it was the first purchase I made when I signed my first contract & I’m proud of her. What is your biggest fear? Being too deep. Like this question. Who is on your R&B Mt. Rushmore? Mine has a lil’ more estrogen. Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, Sade, and Alicia Keys. You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details! Ok, I’m in a space somewhere in Chile with trees around me and a view of the ocean. There’s a white grand piano and vinyls I’ve never heard that I’ll sample and I’m drinking cacao that I packed in my suitcase from Guatemala. Then I’m gonna read some poetry by Pablo Neruda that probably inspires me to write. After touching the ocean it’s local red wine and pasta. Always pasta. Oh and I’m completely alone. Don’t call me. What are your three most used emojis? 🖤, 🫂 and 👁️. What’s a feature you need to secure before you die? Her Majesty, Sade. If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why? Catfish. Is that current? I don’t know, but I have an absolutely insane story to share. Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why? I just like when people are human and don’t forget how to be compassionate. Alicia Keys does it well. Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about. There are no coincidences. What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it? “A Song For You” by Donny Hathaway. I’ve never heard more honesty and feeling on a recording before. It’s like he’s right there in the room with you.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time? I love performing in Toronto… earning hometown love and seeing that grow feels really special. Playing in South America or Trinidad would be an incredible feeling, cultures where the rhythm is just in their bones. You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held. Hear me out: It’s in a canyon in Arizona for the reverb and the vibes. The artists in this order: Jhené Aiko on her sound healing, Cleo Sol, Alewya, M.I.A., followed by Her Majesty Sade. What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music? I’d probably be a writer or journalist. Maybe next lifetime, we collab. If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why? The past, because uncertainty about the future is how we build faith. If I could show LOKRE 5 years ago how to love herself the way I do now, we might’ve avoided some bruises. But I wouldn’t change a thing. What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self? Along those lines, love and trust yourself deeply, because you will always be the common denominator in your story. Build it on love and you will only be willing to accept what you are worthy of.