Nicki Minaj and Cardi B may not see eye to eye, but they do agree on one thing — disrespectful concertgoers should be dealt with immediately.

Yesterday (April 20), during Nicki’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour stop in Detroit, Michigan, an attendee attempted to ruin the event for everyone. As Nicki rapped her crossover hit “Starships” (despite vowing never perform it anymore), a ticket holder seemingly tossed an object at the musician.

Fortunately, the item didn’t make contact with Nicki. Instead, she blocked the trinket, then she hurled it back in the direction that it was thrown from. In the clip captured by a bystander, venue security was seen working their way to the section in question. However, it is unclear if the culprit was tracked down. The show continued without any further interruption.

Nicki threw that sht right back & was so quick with it 😭 pic.twitter.com/J7ycUGZ67w — NATE (@NATERERUN) April 21, 2024

At another point of the concert, Nicki surprised fans with a few guest cameos. To pay homage to the Motor City, she brought out two rappers from the city. One of those musicians was none other than hometown hero Big Sean. The duo performed their 2011 “Dance (Ass)” Remix.

Fellow Detroit native, Sada Baby, made his way onto the stage for a performance of his 2020 single “Whole Lotta Choppas.” Nicki was sure to deliver her viral verse from the song’s remix for all to recite back to her.

Nicki Minaj hasn’t addressed the incident online. So, all’s well that ends well.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artist.